Cervical Cancer Screening Blunder Means Nearly 50,000 Women Missed Information About Smear Tests

Nearly 50,000 women have not received information about their cervical cancer screening tests, including those waiting for results, after a system error.

Around 4,000 of the letters were results of tests, with between 150 and 200 of them being abnormal results, according to the BBC.

In response, the British Medical Association has written to the chief executive of NHS England expressing its “extreme concern” considering some of these 48,500 letters will be results women are waiting for.

In its letter to Simon Stevens, the BMA has urged NHS England to strip Capita - the organisation contracted to provide GP back office services - of the contract and take services back in-house. “This is an incredibly serious situation, and it is frankly appalling that patients may now be at risk because of this gross error on the part of Capita,” said Dr Richard Vautrey, BMA GP committee chair.

“Some women will now be left extremely anxious because they have not received important correspondence, particularly letters about abnormal smear test results that need urgent follow up.”