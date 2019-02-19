Chanel Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Pictures Emerge Of Caged Dogs In London Store

Luxury brand Chanel has come under fire after pictures of caged dogs left in one of its London stores were posted on social media.

Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett filmed the footage on Friday night, claiming they were left without water in the brightly-lit store.

She said: “Does anyone know what these sweet doggies were doing in cages in @ChanelOfficial Sloane Street last night?

“Chanel why are there two dogs in tiny cages in your shop at 11pm?”