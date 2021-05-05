The Changing Rooms reboot has found its new host, following the departure of Davina McCall.

It’s been confirmed that Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson will be joining Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen – who found fame on the original run of Changing Rooms – when the show returns to our screens.

She said: “What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV.

“This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and Russell of 2LG come up with for our homeowners.”