The Changing Rooms reboot has found its new host, following the departure of Davina McCall.
It’s been confirmed that Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson will be joining Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen – who found fame on the original run of Changing Rooms – when the show returns to our screens.
She said: “What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV.
“This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and Russell of 2LG come up with for our homeowners.”
“Let’s get that house swapping started,” Anna added.
Changing Rooms was first revealed to be returning last year, after Channel 4 bought the rights to the hit home makeover show.
Although Davina was supposed to have been on presenting duties, she was ultimately forced to pull out of the project due to scheduling issues.
Changing Rooms originally aired on the BBC between 1996 and 2004, with Carol Smilie on presenting duties for most of that time.
Carol previously expressed interest in returning for the reboot, telling The Sun: “I’d love it because I would be able to see all the people again, which is what it was about for me: The team — not just on camera, but off camera too.”
Joining Anna and Laurence on the new series of Changing Rooms are designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of the interior design studio 2LG.
Changing Rooms previously included designers like Linda Barker, Anna Ryder Richardson and Andy “Handy Andy” Kane.