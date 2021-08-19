Changing Rooms might have had a lick of paint with its shiny-new Channel 4 reboot, but it proved to be the same ridiculous show it always was when it returned on Wednesday night. It had been 17 years since Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the gang last launched an assault on the living rooms of misguided contestants armed with MDF and pots of garish paint colours. It was like stepping back in time as new host Anna Richardson took the reins of the former BBC show. While there were some elements of the original series missing (Handy Andy, sob), the transformations were just as, errrrm, shocking, as they were previously – and people had a lot of thoughts...

Channel 4 Changing Rooms' first two transformations

Everyone was pleased to see Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen back, and somehow being even more Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen than he was 20 years ago

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen starting off at a Camp 11 and we're only 7 minutes in. #ChangingRoomspic.twitter.com/HAYS51fFw6 — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 18, 2021

There is no way this could have been rebooted without Laurence — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) August 18, 2021

Still, that doesn’t mean to say everyone would welcome him across their own threshold

I simply cannot imagine that anxiety of knowing the Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was in my house. #ChangingRooms — KS 🏳️‍🌈 (@swannelli_) August 18, 2021

It’s fair to say his design taste is still as outrageous as it was back in the day...

Laurence’s brain when he heard the design brief #changingroomspic.twitter.com/KY1rVrEBrP — Sarah (@sarahvanpelt) August 18, 2021

the rattan sex swing has been painted turquoise.



I cannot believe I just wrote that sentence #ChangingRooms — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) August 18, 2021

Yes, that is LLB’s face blown up onto a door you see before you

Changing Rooms is back and I am here for it. It's fucking terrible and you get stuff like HAIR on a wall as a feature and Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen's face on a door, because why the fuck not pic.twitter.com/Jz7Wz25lvX — Stephie (@Slothynoodles) August 18, 2021

Watching the new Changing Rooms and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has put a picture of his own face on these women’s living room door — Sean (@SeaniesBeanies) August 18, 2021

But things were (somehow) even more ridiculous on the other team...

Ohhh we’re halfway there

Ohhhh strokeable wall of hair #ChangingRoomspic.twitter.com/4sK0CZYKQ9 — Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) August 18, 2021

Sorry, I can't make it I have to.... shampoo the wall? #ChangingRoomspic.twitter.com/h0jwMbr4dK — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 18, 2021

Imagine thinking, ‘Ah yes, I know what this room needs – a wall of hair’

Even after 20 years or however long it has been. Just watching #changingrooms and it’s still fucking horrific. Surprise!!! Here is your “wall of hair “ you’ve always dreamed of in your bedroom. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/d0eeU4jCv8 — Lynz H (@lynzjul26) August 18, 2021

#changingrooms is back. Why yes, that is a wall of hair. pic.twitter.com/jC4q6jJHMP — Maxine ☻ (@MaxineBucknall) August 18, 2021

Apparently, it was meant to fit with the designers’ theme of ‘drag queen high glam’

Watching the new changing rooms on c4 and they’ve put a…hair wall feature in and it’s giving me serial killer vibes 😬 pic.twitter.com/cSEkQCoNU4 — Siobhán (@wigglymittens) August 18, 2021

Has anyone checked in on Cousin It recently?

It's not amazing. Somebody killed Cousin It and mounted it on the wall. #ChangingRoomspic.twitter.com/Khr8VE2bg9 — one9eighty 💙 (@one9eighty) August 18, 2021

COUSIN IT, WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOU #ChangingRoomspic.twitter.com/hp56XjJcvi — lexi (@lexi_loodles) August 18, 2021

Perhaps they were inspired by Moira Rose’s collection of “girls” on Schitt’s Creek?

Feeling inspired after watching tonight’s Changing Rooms… pic.twitter.com/rf9MIHgicS — Painters World (@paintersworlduk) August 18, 2021

This might be a reboot, but it’s still very much the Changing Rooms we know and love (to hate)

When they open their eyes and try to work out how much it's going to cost to put it all back to normal again #ChangingRooms — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) August 18, 2021

#changingrooms is back and I'd absolutely never let these people near my house pic.twitter.com/LglmMSGJHF — Michelle (@shells_twits) August 18, 2021

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen seems like such a nice guy but I wouldn’t let him within a square mile of my house to decorate if my life depended on it #changingrooms — Meghan Blake (@MeghanB_xx) August 18, 2021

But will we be tuning in again next week? Absolutely.

I loved everything about new #changingrooms it was exactly what I wanted 🤣 the drama! the outrageousness! leather trousers! more more more — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) August 18, 2021