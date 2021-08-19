Changing Rooms might have had a lick of paint with its shiny-new Channel 4 reboot, but it proved to be the same ridiculous show it always was when it returned on Wednesday night.
It had been 17 years since Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the gang last launched an assault on the living rooms of misguided contestants armed with MDF and pots of garish paint colours.
It was like stepping back in time as new host Anna Richardson took the reins of the former BBC show.
While there were some elements of the original series missing (Handy Andy, sob), the transformations were just as, errrrm, shocking, as they were previously – and people had a lot of thoughts...
Everyone was pleased to see Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen back, and somehow being even more Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen than he was 20 years ago
Still, that doesn’t mean to say everyone would welcome him across their own threshold
It’s fair to say his design taste is still as outrageous as it was back in the day...
Yes, that is LLB’s face blown up onto a door you see before you
But things were (somehow) even more ridiculous on the other team...
Imagine thinking, ‘Ah yes, I know what this room needs – a wall of hair’
Apparently, it was meant to fit with the designers’ theme of ‘drag queen high glam’
Has anyone checked in on Cousin It recently?
Perhaps they were inspired by Moira Rose’s collection of “girls” on Schitt’s Creek?
This might be a reboot, but it’s still very much the Changing Rooms we know and love (to hate)
But will we be tuning in again next week? Absolutely.
Changing Rooms airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.