On screen depictions of OCD often feature characters cleaning obsessively or counting actions, and while these are symptoms many sufferers experience, another common manifestation of the disorder is intrusive thoughts.

Viewers have praised Channel 4’s new drama Pure , commending its portrayal of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

In Pure, 24-year-old Marnie battles against sexual ones, known as “Pure O” and the first scene saw her struggle to finish a speech as she could not stop picturing herself kissing her own mother.

Taking to Twitter after the first episode aired, sufferers praised Channel 4 for “doing a programme on OCD that isn’t cleaning and counting”.

“Not all of us #ocdsufferers are obsessed with hygiene and light switches... a very common and damaging misconception,” another added.