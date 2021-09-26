If you were among those who found themselves channel-hopping on Saturday night, you might have noticed that you had fewer options than usual.

That’s because Saturday evening saw Channel 4, Channel 5 and a number of others temporarily going off the air .

While viewers of Channel 4 and its sister channels More4, Film4, E4 and 4Music were met with flashing images, Channel 5 and Welsh-language channel S4C also faced technical difficulties of their own.

It’s now been confirmed that these issues were due to a mass evacuation at the broadcast centre for these channels.