'Cultural Vandalism': Government Condemned As Channel 4 To Be Privatised

Campaigners demonstrate outside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport against proposals to privatise Channel 4. Future Publishing via Getty Images

The government’s decision to press ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4 has been condemned as “very unconservative” by a senior Tory MP.

The channel was launched in 1982 as a publicly-owned, commercially-funded public service broadcaster with a remit to deliver content to under-served audiences.

Advertisement

It does not receive public funding but is ultimately owned by the government, with all money going back into the broadcaster, which commissions all of its programmes from independent producers.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said it was “disappointed” with the decision, but would “continue to engage” with ministers on the process to “ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain’s creative ecology and national life”.

Advertisement

The move represents Boris Johnson’s government’s latest broadcasting shake-up after signalling it wants to find a new funding model for the BBC after the licence fee funding deal expires in 2027. Ministers have previously indicated Channel 4 could be sold off by the end of the current parliament in 2024.

The announcement faced an immediate backlash, with Labour calling it a “shameful decision” and even a Conservative MP joining the criticism.

Advertisement

Damian Green, Tory MP and a former Cabinet minister, said: “The sale of Channel 4 is politicians and civil servants thinking they know more about how to run a business than the people who run it. Very unconservative. Mrs Thatcher, who created it, never made that mistake.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell called the decision “cultural vandalism, adding: “Nothing screams a rudderless government like announcements on Channel 4 while people’s energy bills are through the roof.”

The sale of Channel 4 is politicians and civil servants thinking they know more about how to run a business than the people who run it. Very unconservative. Mrs Thatcher, who created it, never made that mistake. — Damian Green MP (@DamianGreen) April 4, 2022

Minister’s refuse to help rocketing energy bills and food prices. Yet happy to privatise Channel 4, which doesn’t cost the public a penny. Shameful decision, driven by Tory dogma. Channel 4 is at the forefront of levelling up, investigative journalism and nurturing new talent. https://t.co/lyiUFsFmUA — Chris Elmore MP (@CPJElmore) April 4, 2022

They asked for ‘a debate’; 90% of submissions in that debate said it was a bad idea. But still they go ahead. Why do they want to make the UK’s great TV industry worse? Why? It makes no business, economic or even patriotic sense. https://t.co/aokG0yZPlm — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) April 4, 2022

The government has been consulting on plans to privatise the broadcaster following concerns for its survival in the streaming era.

A government source has told the PA news agency ministers think government ownership of Channel 4 is “holding it back” and that privatising the broadcaster would “remove its straitjacket”.

Advertisement

The source said: “HMG is expected to pursue a sale of C4 as part of a package of reforms to modernise and sustain the UK’s public service broadcasting sector.

“Following a consultation, ministers have decided that, although C4 as a business is currently performing well, government ownership is holding it back in the face of a rapidly changing and competitive media landscape.

“C4 is a great business with a strong brand built around it being creative, innovative and distinctive but a change of ownership will remove its straitjacket, giving C4 the freedom to innovate and grow so it can flourish and thrive long into the future and support the whole of the UK creative industries.”

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon has previously questioned the “logic” behind such a move and whether privatising the broadcaster would help with efforts to “level up” outside of London.

In an internal email to staff on Monday, Mahon said her priority was to “look after all of you and the wonderful Channel 4 spirit” following the announcement.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “With over 60,000 submissions to the government’s public consultation, it is disappointing that today’s announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised.

“Channel 4 has engaged in good faith with the government throughout the consultation process, demonstrating how it can continue to commission much-loved programmes from the independent sector across the UK that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public.

“Recently, Channel 4 presented DCMS (the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) a real alternative to privatisation that would safeguard its future financial stability, allowing it to do significantly more for the British public, the creative industries and the economy, particularly outside London.

“This is particularly important given that the organisation is only two years into a significant commitment to drive up its impact in the UK’s nations and regions.”

The statement continued: “Channel 4 remains legally committed to its unique public service remit. The focus for the organisation will be on how we can ensure we deliver the remit to both our viewers and the British creative economy across the whole of the UK.

Advertisement