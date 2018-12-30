Six Iranian men with a small boat have been found on a beach in Kingsdown, near Deal in Kent, the Home Office has confirmed.

Border Force officials were called at 7.30am on Sunday morning and detained the men who have been handed over to be processed by immigration officers.

It’s the latest development in what Home Secretary Sajid Javid has described as a “major incident” unfolding in waters off the south coast of England.

Javid is under pressure to “get a grip” on the issue of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel amid criticism over the Government’s response.