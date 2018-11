ENTERTAINMENT

Channing Tatum Twerks At Opening Of Magic Mike Live

At the opening night of “Magic Mike Live” in London, the audience were given an extra treat. Director and creator Channing Tatum came on stage to thank the cast crew, and then reminded everyone why he made the original move so popular, by twerking. The live show is set to have a good run; in the first hour of sales £1 million worth of tickets were sold.