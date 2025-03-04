Chappell Roan and Elton John duetting on Sunday evening X/The Hollywood Reporter

But it turns out the performance of the night didn’t actually take place until after the ceremony.

On Sunday evening, Sir Elton John held his annual Oscars after-party, where woman of the hour Chappell Roan was his musical guest.

And it’s been revealed that during the party, Sir Elton and Chappell performed an impromptu duet of her signature hit Pink Pony Club.

Footage posted on social media by The Hollywood Reporter showed the Good Luck, Babe! singer on stage with the music icon, who sported a pink fringed cowboy hat for the occasion.

And while admittedly Chappell may have carried most of the vocals, an eager Sir Elton was heard joining in on the chorus.

Elton John joins Chappell Roan on the stage to perform 'Pink Pony Club' at his AIDS Foundation #Oscars after party pic.twitter.com/hZucbxCXgP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Pink Pony Club was actually released back in April 2020, but has really begun to pick up steam in the past 12 months.

In the last few months, Chappell sang Pink Pony Club on both Saturday Night Live and during her debut Grammys performance, where she was also honoured with Best New Artist.

On Sunday evening, the Official Charts Company revealed that Chappell could be about to score her first ever UK number one with Pink Pony Club, taking over from Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, which is enjoying a resurgence of its own off the back of the Super Bowl.