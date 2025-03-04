Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s long-awaited duet, Queen Latifah’s tribute to Quincy Jones and Raye, Doja Cat and Lisa’s homage to James Bond were all musical moments that got the world talking during this year’s Oscars.
But it turns out the performance of the night didn’t actually take place until after the ceremony.
On Sunday evening, Sir Elton John held his annual Oscars after-party, where woman of the hour Chappell Roan was his musical guest.
And it’s been revealed that during the party, Sir Elton and Chappell performed an impromptu duet of her signature hit Pink Pony Club.
Footage posted on social media by The Hollywood Reporter showed the Good Luck, Babe! singer on stage with the music icon, who sported a pink fringed cowboy hat for the occasion.
And while admittedly Chappell may have carried most of the vocals, an eager Sir Elton was heard joining in on the chorus.
Pink Pony Club was actually released back in April 2020, but has really begun to pick up steam in the past 12 months.
In the last few months, Chappell sang Pink Pony Club on both Saturday Night Live and during her debut Grammys performance, where she was also honoured with Best New Artist.
On Sunday evening, the Official Charts Company revealed that Chappell could be about to score her first ever UK number one with Pink Pony Club, taking over from Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, which is enjoying a resurgence of its own off the back of the Super Bowl.
Chappell also scored her first Brits wins over the weekend, picking up awards in both the International Artist and International Song Of The Year categories for Good Luck, Babe!.