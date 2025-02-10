Chappell Roan Isn’t Backing Down After Grammys Speech Critic Writes Open Letter

Chappell Roan accepting her first Grammy two weeks ago via Associated Press

Chappell Roan has shared an update with fans after her speech at the Grammys wound up sparking debate over the protection of artists in the early stages of their career.

Earlier this month, the Pink Pony Club singer picked up the Best New Artist prize at the Grammy Awards, and used her speech to reflect on some of her personal experiences from before she made it big.

More specifically, Chappell spoke about how “devastating”, “betrayed” and “dehumanised” she felt to not be able to afford healthcare despite having already been signed to a major label, calling on execs to pay a “liveable wage” to artists as well as offering health insurance.

Shortly after her speech, music exec Jeffrey Rabhan wrote an opinion piece in The Hollywood Reporter, calling Chappell “wildly misinformed” and “far too green and uninformed to be the agent of change she aspires to be today”.

In response, Chappell called on Rabhan to match her donation of $25K (around £20K) to a fund helping “struggling” artists who had been dropped by their record label.

Since then, several artists including Charli XCX and Noah Kahan have publicly offered to donate the same amount to the fund highlighted by Chappell.

“Your speech at the Grammys was inspiring and thoughtful and from a genuine place of care,” the Von Dutch singer wrote on Instagram.

Noah Kahan backs Chappell Roan against former music exec. Jeff Rabhan and pledges to match her $25,000 donation to aid struggling artists:



“I’m inspired by you. Happy to help get the ball rolling. Money where my mouth is!” pic.twitter.com/p7SN8JshOr — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 9, 2025

Charli xcx backs Chappell Roan against former music exec. Jeff Rabhan and pledges to match her $25k donation to aid struggling artists:



“your speech at the grammys was inspiring and thoughtful and from a genuine place of care. happy to help get the ball rolling too. money where… pic.twitter.com/5T28jkbH6e — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 9, 2025

Rabhan, meanwhile, shared an open letter on X, accusing her of “publicly challenging an educator to a $25k ‘one-upping’ contest”.

“Really?” he wrote. “Do you know what teachers make? Right idea pointed in the wrong direction.”

Open Letter to @ChappellRoan and @halsey



Who thought it was a good idea to publicly challenge an educator to a 25k “one-upping” contest? Really? Do you know what teachers make? Right idea pointed in the wrong direction. Someone around you should have… — Jeff Rabhan (@JeffRabhan) February 7, 2025

Addressing this on Monday morning, Chappell wrote on her Instagram story: “Sharing my personal experience on the Grammy stage wasn’t meant to be a crowdfunded band aid, but a call to action to the leaders of the industry to step up, help us make real change and protect their investments in a sustainable way.”

“My mind will not be changed about artists deserving more than what’s standard in the industry,” she added.

“Random dudes are allowed to criticise my Grammy speech, but they best put their money where their mouth is, otherwise MOVE out of the way.”

Chappell then posted a link to the charity Backline, who offer mental health and wellness services to people within the music industry, as well as their families.

“Fans, y’all don’t have to donate a damn penny,” she insisted. “This is one of many opportunities for the industry powers to show up for artists. There is much more work to be done.”

Chappell then posted a screenshot of her own $25K to the organisation, followed by a picture of herself enjoying some breakfast pancakes.