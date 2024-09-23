Chappell Roan Reveals Why She Hasn’t Endorsed Any Presidential Candidate

Chappell Roan via Associated Press

Chappell Roan said she doesn’t feel pressure to endorse vice president Kamala Harris or anybody else in this year’s presidential election because of “problems on both sides”, she told The Guardian.

“I have so many issues with our government in every way,” the Good Luck, Babe! singer said. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone.”

She continued: “There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

Back in June, during her performance at the Governors Ball music festival in New York City, she told the crowd that she declined an invitation to perform at a White House Pride event, saying: “We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

Earlier this month, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Chappell spoke further on why she declined the invite, and said it was because of the U.S. government’s support of Israel in the war in Gaza.

She also shared that she’d considered going to the White House and reading poetry by Palestinian women in protest, but decided against it after speaking with her publicist.

“I had picked out some poems from Palestinian women,” Chappell said. “I was trying to do it as tastefully as I could because all I wanted to do was yell. I had to find something that’s tasteful and to the point and meaningful, and not make it about me and how I feel.”

However, Chappell pointed out she’s not a fan of former president Donald Trump either, telling the outlet that it’s “not so black and white that you hate one and you like the other” after her decision to not go to the White House was misunderstood by some fans as support for Trump.

“No matter how you say it, people are still going to be pissed for fucking some reason,” she added. “I’m not going to go to the White House because I am not going to be a monkey for Pride.