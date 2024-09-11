Chappell Roan Shares 2 Disturbing Incidents That Made Her Call Out 'Creepy' Fan Behaviour

Chappell Roan performing live last month via Associated Press

Chappell Roan has revealed the frightening fan conduct that pushed her to speak out against people who refuse to respect artists’ boundaries.

In the October issue of Rolling Stone, Chappell described a pair of incidents that made her realise some fans needed a serious reality check, prompting her to call out the “creepy behaviour” on social media.

The singer-songwriter told the magazine about a night in August when a fan grabbed her and kissed her without consent while she was out celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Separately, but later that same evening, Chappell learned that her father’s phone number had been leaked online and people were calling him.

The back-to-back incidents were a turning point for the Good Luck, Babe! singer, who had already had been harassed by fans she’d refused to sign autographs for or take photos with, and she’d had to hire security to deal with a stalker.

Addressing the public in a blunt TikTok video last month, she said: “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal.”

“I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour,” she continued.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound - chappell roan

Since she made her boundaries loud and clear, the US star said a long list of other musicians have reached out to her with support and advice, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Charli XCX, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter.

While the attention has been overwhelming, Chappell told Rolling Stone she doesn’t want her newfound fame to force her to close herself off from the world.

“I don’t want to be agoraphobic. That’s [how] most of my peers [feel],” she told the magazine. “Every fucking artist is on this page. Everyone is uncomfortable with fans. Some people just have more patience. I fucking don’t.”

