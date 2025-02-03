Chappell Roan Shared A Message To The Trans Community On Grammys Red Carpet

Chappell Roan arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

“Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love,” the singer said at the end of her winning speech, adding: “The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”

She’s not alone ― singer Chappell Roan also spoke up for the community on the award show’s red carpet.

Wearing a Degas-inspired gown, the star spoke to a reporter from Glaad.

She said: “It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist.”

The Hot To Go singer added: “And they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything, because I would not be here without trans girls.”

“So just know pop music is thinking about you, and cares about you, and I’m trying my best to like really stand up for you in every way I can,” Chappell continued.

In 2023, Chappell donated a portion of her shows’ profits to organisations like For the Gworls, which helps Black trans people to cover the cost of things like rent and gender-affirming healthcare, and The Oasis Center, which helps to fund therapy for queer children.

Last year, she dedicated her VMAs award speech to “all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop, to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate”.