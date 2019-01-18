'Marie Kondo Effect' Gives British Charity Shops Bumper Haul As Netflix Show Goes Viral

Charity shops across the UK have been enjoying a bumper haul after a Netflix decluttering show became a viral sensation.

‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ sees the Japanese organising aficionado and author help families clear out their living space by asking them to keep only what “sparks joy”.

And as viewers inspired by her methods share pictures of bags of clothes and other items they are getting rid of – as well as their immaculately tidy drawers – on social media, the UK’s leading charity retailers are reaping the benefits.

A spokeswoman for the Salvation Army said shops generally see an increase in donations at this time of year, but that shop managers had been reporting even more than usual.

She told HuffPost UK that in Redhill, Surrey, the shop manager had reported more than double the number of donations received through the door compared to nine weeks ago.