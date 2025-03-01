Charli XCX's Brits Award Acceptance Speech Is So Brat

Charli xcx poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Charli XCX just won Song Of The Year at the 2025 Brit Awards., for Guess, which she worked on with Billie Eilish.

Despite being nominated for a whole host of awards tonight, though, the singer has seemed a little... blasé about the whole thing.

The singer, who has already been named Songwriter Of The Year, shared on X recently reposted the news, sarcastically commenting: “yeah i wanna dance to me me me me me. when i go to the club club club club club club” - charli xcx, songwriter of the year xx.”

Before that, she said she wasn’t sure how to vote at the event.

So perhaps it’s no wonder her acceptance speech for Song Of The Year, announced by Lenny Kravitz, seemed a little... well... Charli.

“Hi, thank you, yeah, this is cool, I’m really happy that a song about underwear now has a Brit Award,” she began her speech.

“Very important stuff, I’m sure that says something about songwriting but I’m not sure what.”

The star also took the time to thank Billie Eilish for collaborating on the hit track days before shooting its video, saying: “I asked if she wanted to be on this song three days before shooting the video… not all artists are [as] spontaneous” as they pretend.

“yeah i wanna dance to me me me me me. when i go to the club club club club club club” - charli xcx, songwriter of the year xx https://t.co/uM0pWejAjN — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 26, 2025

That seemed to mark the end of her enthusiasm, however. The Brat artist ended her speech: “Thanks, Brits. Bye.”

Comedian and Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall had joked about Charli prior, saying she’s doing “The most British thing I have ever heard of – she’s asked not to perform tonight so she can get drunk.”