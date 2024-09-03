It's Official – Charli XCX Is Calling An End To Brat Summer 'Forever'

Charli XCX via Associated Press

Much like only Mariah Carey can dictate when it’s appropriate to start getting excited for Christmas, only Charli XCX herself can call the end of “Brat summer”.

And folks, we’re sorry to say she’s called it.

“Brat summer” of course refers to the past few months of festivities that have coincided with the release of Charli’s hit sixth album, which has mostly revolved around wearing a certain shade of green, embracing anything previously written off “trashy” and basically doing whatever makes you feel good. Even if that is a somewhat cringe TikTok dance. Soz.

Somehow it wound up even roping in the upcoming US election, with memes about presidential candidate Kamala Harris somehow crossing over with the British singer’s aesthetic.

On Monday night, Charli marked the end of summer with an X post that read: “Goodbye forever brat summer.”

However, the fun might not be over completely, as the chart-topping star has already acknowledged the existence of “Brat autumn” (even if this does sound like it includes a lot more soul-searching and neon-tinted existential dread).

goodbye forever brat summer. — Charli (@charli_xcx) September 2, 2024

that’s called brat autumn xx https://t.co/lN58TMkoys — Charli (@charli_xcx) August 21, 2024

Brat got off to a strong start with singles like Von Dutch and 360 making a big impression.

She recently teased one final collaboration is in the works as part of the Brat era, which fans have begun to think could feature Taylor Swift, who recently praised Charli during an interview.