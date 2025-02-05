Charli XCX Is Taking An 'Anti-Brat' Approach To Her Next Release, Producer Claims

Charli XCX performing at the Grammys on Sunday night via Associated Press

Charli XCX is already considering what’s next for her after the mammoth success of her latest album Brat.

Over the last decade, Charli has gained a loyal following thanks to her experimental and unconventional approach to pop, and has racked up a few top 40 hits with tracks like Boom Clap, After The Afterparty, Boys, 1999, Beg For You, Hot In It and the Barbie cut Speed Drive.

To top it all off, the British star is currently celebrating her first Grammy wins, after picking up three awards on Sunday night.

Her go-to producers A.G. Cook and Finn Keane recently spoke to the Recording Academy about Charli’s success, where they were asked if she’s already preparing the follow-up to Brat.

Producer Finn Keane accepting a Grammy for his work on Brat via Associated Press

While Cook said the Von Dutch singer is “just loose chatting about things” for the time being, Keane did say that fans shouldn’t expect Charli’s next release to sound anything like her current output.

“Chatting to Charli now, there is a desire in her to do the complete opposite thing again, which is very in keeping with her ethos,” he teased.

“Some of the conversations we’re having and music we’ve been playing around with the last couple of months have been completely the opposite. I love that spirit. It’s the iconoclastic impulse to rebuild something completely different, to show that you actually could do this other thing, this whole other side of your artistry.

“It’s been really funny, in the months after finishing the remix album, any other musical discussion that has taken place has been kind of anti-Brat.”

“I doubt that’ll stick,” he quickly noted, but added: “That’s been a really interesting thing to observe and makes me very optimistic and excited about [what’s next].”

Next up for Charli is a big night at the Brit Awards in March, where she’s leading the way as the top nominee of the night.