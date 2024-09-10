Charli XCX Teases Final Collaboration Of The Brat Era And It's Going To Be Epic

Charli XCX at a fashion event in 2023 via Associated Press

Brat summer might be over, but Charli XCX has apparently got one more surprise up her sleeve before she draws a line under her latest era.

The chart-topping singer is currently riding a wave of success off the back of her sixth studio album, which received rave reviews, inspired huge artists like Billie Eilish and Lorde to jump on remixes, scored a Mercury Prize nomination and, of course, spawned the summer’s biggest trend.

Charli recently admitted that she still had “one more remix” in the pipeline, and it looks like we finally know what she’s got in store for us.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Charli teased a new version of Brat cut Talk Talk featuring fellow singer Troye Sivan, with whom she’s about to head out on tour in the US.

But it seems that’s not all.

Dua Lipa recently teased a short voice message in Spanish addressed to Charli and Troye, suggesting she, too, might be featured on the Talk Talk remix.

Dua Lipa sends a message to Charli xcx & Troye Sivan in post:



“Charli, Troye, un gran besito para ti mwuah.”



pic.twitter.com/wQI3Pzla4Y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2024

Before teaming up on their upcoming Sweat tour (which kicks off this weekend), Charli and Troye previously worked together back in 2018 on the single 1999, as well as the album cut 2099.

Charli was also a surprise guest during Troye’s show at London’s Wembley Arena earlier in the summer, where they performed 1999 together.

Troye Sivan via Associated Press

Although British hitmakers Charli and Dua have never recorded a song together before, they did perform together as part of an epic super-group rendition of the latter’s hit IDGAF for Radio 1 six years ago.

