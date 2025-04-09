Why Black Mirror’s Creator Is Avoiding One Of TV's Biggest Shows

Charlie Brooker via Associated Press

Black Mirror season seven is set to hit Netflix soon (April 10).

You might associate creator Charlie Brooker with the series – but he’s also worked on other shows like the BBC series Weekly Wipe, which included reviews of TV shows, news events, and games.

It showed how much of a telly fan the writer and executive producer really is, which makes his admission to The Hollywood Reporter, that he “hasn’t let himself” watch a hit show, pretty notable.

“There’s certainly a show I haven’t watched that’s made me jealous,” he revealed.

“People keep telling me to watch Severance, and I haven’t let myself do it because they also say to me, ‘Oh, you’ll love it. It’s a bit Black Mirror-y, but it’s much better.’”

The Apple TV+ hit, which involves people who have “severed” their minds to cut their working selves off from their out-of-hours consciousness, certainly shares the Netflix show’s eerie sci-fi feel – but Charlie need not be jealous.

Not least because Severance’s creator, Dan Erickson, told The New York Times in 2022 that a 2014 Black Mirror episode actually inspired a Severance plot.

Erickson said that White Christmas, an episode in which characters are trapped in an eternal loop (not unlike Severance’s ‘innies’), left him feeling “so cold and afraid after seeing that, this devastating idea of having to experience this endless solitude”.

He added that this is linked to the season one scene in which Helly R tries to escape the severed floor.