Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are fast becoming the kings of vegan cooking.

The lifelong friends – better known by their brand name, BOSH! – made history in 2020 with the first ever vegan cookbook to reach number one in the Sunday Times Bestsellers chart.

Advertisement

The Sheffield lads have since excited more than half a billion people with their plant-based recipes and now, they’re back with a new book aimed at rebranding veganism.

BOSH! on a Budget contains more than 80 thrifty recipes designed with affordability in mind. There’s a misconception that veganism is expensive, say the authors, when in reality, these recipes are based on cheap veg and many lend themselves to batch cooking.

Advertisement

Harper Collins Henry Firth, Ian Theasby and their new book, BOSH! on a Budget.

“People have often said that vegan food is dull, difficult and even unhealthy. With our books and recipes we’ve proved otherwise, creating delicious recipes that are so easy, anyone can cook them,” the pair say.

“With this book, we promise to bust once and for all the mistaken belief that vegan food has to be expensive to taste great. The fruit and veg that are the building blocks of vegan cuisine are just plain delicious, with the added bonus of being cheap to boot!”

Advertisement

To give you a taster before you splash the cash, they’ve provided HuffPost UK with these sneak peek recipes from the book.

Ian’s Simple Shakshuka

This dish is a brunch-favourite but can also work any time of the day. The vegan ‘eggs’ are guaranteed to delight.

Harper Collins

Serves 2

You will need a large frying pan and a blender.

Advertisement

Ingredients

1 red pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large white onion

1 fresh red chilli

3 garlic cloves

Handful fresh coriander

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked sweet paprika

½ tsp ras el hanout

1½ tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1X 40Qg tin chopped tomatoes

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

salt

For the ‘egg’ yolks

½ yellow pepper

½ tbsp plant-based mayo

1 heaped tsp tahini

½ lemon

salt

For the ‘egg’ whites

4 tbsp dairy-free yoghurt

½ lemon

salt

To serve

1 spring onion

4 pitta breads

Method

Blacken the peppers Light your largest gas ring or preheat your grill to high.

Put the red and yellow peppers directly on the flame or under the grill for 10-15

minutes, turning them every 5 minutes, until blackened on all sides. Set aside

in a bowl to cool and steam with a plate over the top.

Cook the vegetables Place the frying pan over a medium heat and pour in

the olive oil. Peel and finely chop the onion and add it to the pan. Halve the

chilli, dice one half and finely slice the other. Peel and grate the garlic cloves.

Add the diced chilli and garlic to the pan and stir, cooking for 5 minutes.

Finely chop the coriander stems and add them to the pan, reserving the

leaves. Add the oregano and the spices. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the tomato puree and sugar and stir for 5-10 minutes, until the mixture is getting darker and sticky. Add the vinegar to the pan and let it bubble away and evaporate. Add the tinned tomatoes, bay leaves and cinnamon and a good splash of water and leave to simmer for 8-10 minutes, until thickened and combined. Lower the heat and keep warm until needed.

Peel the peppers Rub the burned skin from the cooled peppers with your

fingers. Seed and roughly chop the peppers• Add the red pepper to the

shakshuka. Put the yellow pepper in the blender.

Make the ‘egg yolk’ Add the plant-based mayo and tahini to the blender

with the yellow pepper. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and season with

salt. Blend to a paste.

Advertisement

Make the ‘egg white’ Put the yoghurt in a bowl. Squeeze in the juice of

the lemon and season with salt. Mix to combine

Finish the shakshuka Remove the bay and cinnamon sticks from the pan. Taste the shakshuka and adjust the seasoning if necessary. If it looks dry,

add a splash of water and stir it in. Make sure it’s nice and warm. Press the back of a spoon into the mixture to make 4 wells. Spoon a tablespoon of the ‘egg white’ into each well. Use a teaspoon to add a spoonful of the ‘egg yolk’ into the centre of each white.

Serve Grill or toast the pittas. Scatter the reserved coriander leaves over

the shakshuka. Finely slice the spring onion and scatter it over along with

the sliced red chilli. Serve the pittas alongside for dipping.

Chunky Mushroom Turkish Pide

Harper Collins Harper Collins

Pide look like boat-shaped Turkish versions of pizza, their sides gathered up and pinched together to hold a thick layer of delicious filling. The dough recipe could happily be rolled into a round and repurposed as regular pizza base.

Serves 4.

You will need:

Large mixing bowl and clean work surface dusted liberally with flour or mixer fitted with the dough hook. A large frying pan. Line a large baking sheet. Rolling pin.

Ingredients

250g strong white bread flour

1 x 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

½ tsp caster sugar

½ tsp salt

150ml warm water

1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for brushing

For the filling

2 red peppers

500g mushrooms

1 tbsp olive oil

Big pinch of salt

1 red onion

2 garlic cloves

1-2 tbsp harissa paste or tomato paste

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp ground cumin

Small bunch of fresh parsley

1 lemon

salt and black pepper

Method

Advertisement

Make the dough Add the flour, yeast, sugar and salt to the bowl or mixer

and mix to combine. Add the water and the 1 tablespoon oil and mix

together. Knead well for 10 minutes either in the mixer or

by aggressively bashing the dough on to the floured surface, punching and

turning it and folding repeatedly, until smooth and springy. Put

in a bowl, cover loosely and leave to rise for 1 hour, or until at least doubled

in size.

Make the filling Trim and finely chop the peppers and mushrooms. Place

the frying pan over a high heat and add the olive oil. Add the chopped

peppers and mushrooms to the hot oil with the salt. Fry for 10 minutes,

stirring regularly, until the water has evaporated and the vegetables are

cooked down and starting to turn golden. Peel and finely chop half the red

onion and add it to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes. Peel and grate the garlic directly into the pan. Add the harissa or tomato paste and stir well, then add the spices and stir again. Remove from the heat. Finely chop half the parsley and stir it through the mixture. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Halve the lemon and squeeze in the juice of half. Set aside to cool.

Bake the pides Heat the oven to 200°C. Tip the risen dough on to a

clean surface, roll it into a log and cut it into 4 equal pieces. Roll each

piece into an oval about 10cm wide and 20cm long. Transfer to

the lined baking sheet. Spoon the filling over the middle of each oval, leaving a

2cm dough border around the edges. Fold the edges up and over the filling

around the edges of the pides and pinch together at the ends to create boat

shapes• Press a little to make sure the edges stick to the filling and don’t flare out during baking. Brush with olive oil and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the

dough is deep golden and the bottoms are crisp.