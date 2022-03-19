Life

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts Under £20 That Still Look Like You've Made An Effort

She'll never know you used Amazon Prime at the eleventh hour.

Mother's Day gifts that won't cost the earth but are effortlessly lovely

Feel like you’ve left it a little late to pick your mum a gift that she’ll actually love? Worry not, your mum never has to know you left it until the final hour to find her the perfect treat – or that you spent under £20 on her.

You’ve still got time to order a pressie that isn’t a crappy ‘Mum’ mug, box of chocolates or pack of ‘Best Mum Ever’ socks – aka the kind of gifts that, we’re sorry to break it to you but, your Mum most probably low-key despises.

Luckily for you, Amazon has some really great last minute gifts to choose (and FYI, they all come with super fast delivery and an affordable price tag).

From elegant sterling silver jewellery to gorgeous gin glasses, there are plenty of unnoticeably low-cost options to choose from, whether you’re buying for a mum, step-mum, aunt, or friend who deserves a pick-me-up this Mother’s day.

1
These sterling silver heart-shaped earrings
For a mum who loves cutesy designs, a pair of heart-themed sterling silver earrings can make a really lovely gift.
Get the Milacolato earrings for £16.99
2
This elegant sterling silver bracelet
This bracelet design is simple with a delicate grace to it. Made from sterling silver, the interlocked circle design symbolises the strength of the mother-child bond. Cute, or what?
Get the bracelet for £19.99
3
This chunky blush pink throw
Cosy, stylish, and oh so chic, this chunky-knit blush throw makes a great gift. It's simple but it's also sure to be a success.
Get the Horimote throw for £19.99
4
These elegant marble coasters
This set of four handmade marble and gold coasters is an effortlessly classy gift that any house-proud mum is sure to fall head over heels for.
Get the Ezo.Home coasters for £17.99
5
These gorgeous highball gin glasses
For the gin-loving mum, this highball gin glasses set makes a thoughtful gift. It comes with a selection of glorious rose gold accessories, ideal for DIY cocktail making (including metal straws, a bar spoon and a spirit measure).
Get the set for £19.99
6
This espresso martini gift set
If espresso martini is your mum's go-to cocktail, she'll no doubt love this little gift set by Andronicas, complete with a gloriously elegant martini-style glass, perfect for cocktail hour.
Get the set for £11.95
7
Rowen Homes
This iconic fashion book
For the mum who has a keen interest in high fashion, the Little Book of Louis Vuitton: The Story of the Iconic Fashion House would make a great gift.
Get the book for £9.49
8
This on-trend scarf
Want to help your mum to accessorise this spring? This scrumptiously soft scarf from Joules should be your go-to. Featuring an array of emerald tones intertwined with navy, it's the perfect statement piece for Spring.
Get the scarf for £13.95 (was £14.95)
9
This gift set from Burt's Bees
Featuring an array of all the most popular Burt’s Bees essentials in travel-friendly sizes, this nourishing skincare set is a great gift if the matriarch in your life is looking forward to taking advantage of restrictions lifting and jetting off abroad soon. The set includes nourishing hand cream, foot salve and body lotion, as well as lip balm and cleansing cream.
Get the set for £12.99
10
A reusable leak-proof coffee cup
Whether your mum’s a coffee connoisseur or a tea obsessive, she’ll no doubt love this innovative Circular and Co travel mug. Made from recycled coffee cups, this leak-proof, insulated coffee cup features a 360-degree drinking design, making sipping your go-to coffee on the go so much easier.
Get it for £17.90
11
This handy coffee cup warmer
For anyone who loves their drinks hot (a common mum trait), this Exogio cup warmer is sure to come in handy, whether it's tea, coffee, or a steaming up of coco that's her tipple.
Get it for £11.09
12
This glowy wax melt burner
Did you know that candle-heated wax melters burn through a wax melt's scent extremely quickly? Whereas, an electric melter slowly warms the wax, savouring the scent. If your mum is obsessed with wax melts, this is a gift she will cherish.
Get it for £18.99 (was £19.99)
13
This ultrasonic aromatherapy essential oil diffuser
This low-cost essential oil diffuser is beautifully made and comes with a real wood base, seven-colour light settings, and a 100ml ultrasonic diffuser that delicately wafts scent around the room. Whether your mum’s a fan of reed diffusers, loves burning candle after candle, or is always spritzing her favourite scented mists around the room, she’ll love this gift.
Get the diffuser for £14.63
14
This blissful candle
Formulated with a combination of 17 pure essential oils, this decadent Neom candle has been designed to act as a mood lifter.
Get the candle for £18
15
This 'build-your-own' mini terrarium kit
If your mum is known for her green thumb, this DIY terrarium kit from Urban Spout Store is sure to go down a treat. With everything she’ll need to create her own mini botanical bio-system, what’s not to love?
Get it for £15.97 (was £18.97)
16
This classy card purse
This soft synthetic leather wallet featuring a handy snap close design is chic and wonderfully stylish. The red tone of the material is eye-catching, but if red isn’t her colour there are lots of other tones to choose from.
Get the UTO Purse for £13.99
17
This small-batch made pottery crafting kit
Any mum who’s on the hunt for a new hobby is sure to appreciate this beginner’s pottery kit. Made up of everything she’ll need to start crafting pottery from home, this air-drying clay kit will allow your mum to craft, paint, and set her first piece of DIY clay pottery.
Get the kit for £17.95
18
This 'sweet dreams' gift set
Complete with a luxury eye mask, soothing sleep balm, relaxing shower cream, and heavenly pillow spray, this Feather & Down sleep aiding set could be a lovely way to encourage the matriarch in your life to relax a little more.
Get the set for £12.16 (was £15)
19
This hand cream collection
If you’re going to treat your mum to hand cream, best make sure it’s a nice one – this trio from Neal’s Yard are certain to be a winner, thanks to their gentle and nourishing formulas. A simple gift, but one that any mum who likes to look after her skin is sure to appreciate.
Get the collection for £20
20
This vegan, cruelty-free and all-natural pamper hamper
A ‘pamper hamper’ might be somewhat of a mother’s Day cliche, but there’s no way your mum isn’t going to appreciate this glorious luxurious set. Packed full of relaxation essentials, including utterly divine bath salts, a deep cleansing clay mask and a selection of organic herbal teas – along with lots of other goodies – this plastic-free and fully recyclable hamper will make her day.
Get the hamper for £13.99
21
This utterly divine Italian gin minatures set
Has your mum got a penchant for gin? Perhaps she’d enjoy sampling this Italian set of expertly distilled miniature botanical gins, featuring flavour notes of juniper, lemon, pink grapefruit, and orange. (If she’s partial to a G&T, throw in a box of Fever Tree Tonic Water to give her gift a top up.)
Get the Malfy gin set for £12 (was £15.19)
22
This cutesy heart mug
Whether your mum’s a tea drinker, coffee addict or hot chocolate obsessive, this simplistic heart mug from Sophie Allport (which, FYI, is dishwasher and microwave safe) will make a pretty but practical Mother’s Day treat.
Get the Sophie Allport mug for £15
