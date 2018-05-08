Rail bosses have admitted travellers are better off buying two separate tickets for some single journeys instead of a bog-standard return and have promised to reform the confusing system. As a result, a consultation will be launched next month and run until September to find the best solution. In the meantime, it’s worth making the most of those cheap single fares. If you’re all about saving cash this summer, here are some other ways to travel by train on the cheap. Thank us later.

AzmanL via Getty Images Stock image.

1. Split your fare As mentioned, buying a couple of single tickets and changing trains can impact the price of your ticket. For example, an anytime return from London to Telford (where I’m from) could set you back £201. But savvy shoppers could buy a standard single ticket from London Euston to Birmingham New Street for £25.50, a ticket from New Street to Telford Central for £10.80 - and then repeat the process for the way back. This would come to a total of £72.60, saving you around £128. 2. Travel off-peak or super off-peak If you’re able to travel outside of peak hours, you could save a fortune. A super off-peak return from London Marylebone to Telford would cost £35.50 and allows you to return within a month. An off-peak return costs £53, while an anytime return costs more than double: £113. 3. Switch up stations Travelling from Euston to Telford will cost £59.20 on Virgin Trains for an off-peak return, whereas a super off-peak ticket from Marylebone (just down the road) will cost £35. For a saving of more than £20, it’s certainly worth switching up stations if you’re able to - but remember to factor in the cost of getting to either station in the first place. 4. Buy in advance Getting your tickets in advance is one of the simplest ways to save money. If you know you’re going to be travelling in a few months time, book tickets online. According to National Rail, fares are sold in limited numbers and are subject to availability. “In general, the further ahead you book, the cheaper the Advance fare will be,” they said. “You can mix and match Advance fares for a return journey.” For example, if you wanted to travel in June, you could get a single fare from Euston to Telford for as little as £16.