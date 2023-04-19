Cheeky Toddler Slinks Past White House Anti-Intrusion Fence

AP Photo/Nancy Benac US Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

The White House is home to a state-of-the-art fence which protects its perimeter from all kinds of trouble.

But it seems there’s one type of person that even a high-security fence doesn’t stand a chance against – and that’s the humble toddler.

Yes that’s right, a tiny tot has earned the accolade of being one of the “tiniest White House intruders” after squeezing through the metal fencing on the north side of the mansion and making a break for it across the grounds.

He was quickly retrieved by Secret Service officers, who then whisked him back to his parents – during which time access to the White House was briefly restricted.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that officers “encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds”.

He explained that White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers into action – they then reunited the child with his parents (who, let’s face it, were probably equal parts embarrassed and proud). Reports suggest they were also briefly questioned.

According to Associated Press, the White House fence got an upgrade in recent years due to a series of security breaches – so it’s pretty impressive that a toddler managed to waltz right through.

The fence was doubled in height to roughly 13-feet, but it also allows for an additional inch of space between pickets compared to the old fence.

The National Park Service, which constructed the fence in 2022, said it incorporates anti-climb and intrusion detection technology, and is designed to “mitigate current and future security threats”.