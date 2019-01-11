Shiny Side Up Or Down? Chef Tom Kerridge Says We've All Been Using Tin Foil Wrong

Think you know your way around a roll of tin foil? Well you might want to put your confidence on ice after Michelin-starred chef, Tom Kerridge, explained most of us have probably been using it incorrectly at home.

During the second episode of Kerridge’s new BBC Two show, ‘Fresh Start’ – where he helps eight families changing the way they eat – he casually mentioned that of course we should all be using it shiny side down.

Yes, that’s right, shiny side facing down on the tray rather than up towards you.