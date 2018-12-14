The Jewish Leadership council has spoken out against alleged anti-Semitic chanting by a number of Chelsea fans during a Europa League game.

A small group chanted offensive songs about Tottenham fans early into the match against MOL Vidi in Budapest on Thursday night.

Describing the incident as “thoroughly depressing”, the council echoed Chelsea’s condemnation of the chants.

On Friday, the club promised to take “the strongest possible” action against any supporters found to have sung an anti-Semitic chant on Thursday night in Budapest.

“Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities,” the statement read.

“We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”