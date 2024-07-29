Chelsea Handler Scorches JD Vance With ‘Women-Hating Terms You’ll Understand’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Chelsea Handler has joined in with the chorus of criticism leveled at GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance following the resurfacing of his 2021 “childless cat ladies” dig about Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Listen up, you wingnut elegy. This country is still controlled by men in systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men,” the comedian and actor said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“So, to put it in women-hating terms you’ll understand, you’re being hysterical,” she continued.

Watch the video here:

Childless Cat and Dog Ladies for Harris pic.twitter.com/ywHt1W0ZGb — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 28, 2024

There’s “no correlation between childless people and the presidency” with first President George Washington having two stepchildren, like likely Democratic 2024 presidential nominee Harris, Handler noted.

Handler reminded Vance that “no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother” because they have all been men.

“But maybe if she had five kids with three different men, and a scandalous affair with a porn star, and was convicted felon, that would be more palatable to Republican men,” she cracked, in reference to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Handler ended with stinging references to the now-debunked claim that Vance once had intimate relations with a couch.

“You sad, diet, Mountain-Dew-drinking, couch-humping, dolphin-porn aficionado, all of us childless cat and dog ladies are gonna go from childless and crushing it to childless and crushing you in November,” said Handler. “And before you tell me he didn’t really fuck a couch, spare me. I grew up in New Jersey in the 80s where everyone had a couch in their basement and I know a couch fucker when I see one.”

Handler last year drew criticism from the right — including former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson — after she celebrated not having children in a comedy skit video for “The Daily Show.”

Watch the video here:

After Carlson’s meltdown, Handler responded: “Are you really upset about how much freedom I have or are you upset that you haven’t been able to take it away from me yet?”

