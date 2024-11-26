'I Was Stupid': Cher Opens Up About Turning Down This Iconic 90s Movie

Cher at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last month via Associated Press

Cher has admitted there’s one role she “regrets” turning down earlier in her career.

Because of the Grammy winner’s expansive musical back catalogue, it’s sometimes easy to forget that she’s also an established actor, even landing an Oscar for her performance in the romantic comedy Moonstruck.

On Monday night, the legendary performer sat down with Stephen Fry for a Q&A in London as part of An Evening With Cher, to promote her new memoir.

During the conversation, the host asked Cher a number of fan questions, including one about whether there were roles she “regretted” passing on.

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in Thelma And Louise MGM/Pathe/Kobal/Shutterstock

Cher then revealed she had been offered the part in Thelma & Louise which eventually went to Geena Davis, but turned it down.

“It was a great script, but I was stupid,” she recalled, using the experience as an example of why it’s important in life to “say yes”.

The fan’s question opened with nods to several iconic screen moments from Cher’s career including “Mrs Flax’s finger food” in Mermaids and her iconic declaration of “Wagon Wheel Watusi” in the musical Burlesque.

“I have no idea what that means,” she admitted. “Nobody ever knew.”

Thelma & Louise was released in 1991, starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in the title roles.

Around this time, Cher appeared opposite Winona Ryder and a young Christina Ricci in Mermaids, and released her 20th album Love Hurts, featuring her cover of The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss).

As well as Cher, Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep also came close to being cast in Thelma & Louise, years before they eventually shared the screen in the cult comedy Death Becomes Her.