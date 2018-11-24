A representative for Cheryl Tweedy has set the record straight over reports that she lost out on a role in a stage production of ‘Chicago’.
On Saturday, The Sun ran a story claiming that Cheryl had been in “advanced negotiations” to take over the role of Roxy Hart in the current West End production of ‘Chicago’, but lost out to Caroline Flack due to producers tiring of her “diva requests”.
However, reps for Cheryl have now told HuffPost UK that these reports are “widely inaccurate”, clarifying that while the singer was initially approached about appearing in the musical, it was her who ultimately decided against it.
They said: “We can confirm that Cheryl was approached with an offer to take the role but turned it down.”
This new report comes just days after the singer spoke out against the “unbalanced negativity” and “relentless abuse” she felt she had experienced in the press since performing on ‘The X Factor’ last weekend.
In a statement posted on her Twitter account, Cheryl wrote: “Having spent 16 years in the public eye, I have always been accepting of people’s opinions. Me personally, my music and performances are never going to be for everyone. And that’s OK.
“I let a lot of things lie but the sheer level of unbalanced negativity towards me in the tabloid press these past few days has been frankly shocking and I need to address it. This level of relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life.”
Cheryl is currently on the promo trail for her single ‘Love Made Me Do It’, the lead track from her upcoming fifth studio album.
‘Love Made Me Do It’ has so far been fairly well-received by fans and critics, entering the charts at number 19 upon its initial release.
Next year, Cheryl will serve as a judge on the BBC’s new talent search ‘The Greatest Dancer’, alongside ‘Strictly’ pro Oti Mabuse and former ‘Glee’ actor Matthew Morrison.