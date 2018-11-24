A representative for Cheryl Tweedy has set the record straight over reports that she lost out on a role in a stage production of ‘Chicago’.

On Saturday, The Sun ran a story claiming that Cheryl had been in “advanced negotiations” to take over the role of Roxy Hart in the current West End production of ‘Chicago’, but lost out to Caroline Flack due to producers tiring of her “diva requests”.

However, reps for Cheryl have now told HuffPost UK that these reports are “widely inaccurate”, clarifying that while the singer was initially approached about appearing in the musical, it was her who ultimately decided against it.