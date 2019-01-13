Cheryl Cole has revealed that Liam Payne spent Christmas Day at her house, so they could both enjoy the festive season with their son, Bear.
When the singers called time on their relationship in July, they were insistent they still had “so much love for each other as a family” and they’ve managed to remain on good terms.
Speaking to the Sun, Cheryl offered proof that there’s no bad blood between her and Liam, detailing what their Christmas Day was like.
“He cooked the turkey and everything at our home,” she said. “His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day.
“It was lovely and things with us are great, which is lucky, really, because I have to listen to his songs 55,000 times a day.
“Bear’s got an obsession with the beginning of ‘Familiar’. We have to rewind it and play it all over again.”
Bear, who turns two this March, has been kept well out of the spotlight by his parents, who have shared just a handful of pictures of him on social media.
Cheryl and Liam have both been open about their break-up though, with the former One Direction star admitting he felt “fragile” especially as they had to announce their split publicly.
“You break up and, like, obviously we’ve broken up... and then it was, like, a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually, like, put the announcement out,” he explained in August. “And that’s the bit when it really hits home, I guess, but at the same point it’s like breaking up twice.
“Like, we already did this once, and now I’m having to go through all of that again, just because… I have to tell, like, people I don’t even really know.”
After a year off our TV screens, Cheryl recently launched a comeback and is currently a judge on the BBC’s new show ‘The Greatest Dancer’.
Acting as a ‘Dance Captain’ on the programme, Cheryl is on the panel alongside ‘Glee’ actor Matthew Morrison and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse.
Unfortunately, Cheryl and Oti have been forced to deny feuding multiple times, following tiresome tabloid reports claiming the two women did not get along well backstage.