When the singers called time on their relationship in July, they were insistent they still had “so much love for each other as a family” and they’ve managed to remain on good terms.

Cheryl Cole has revealed that Liam Payne spent Christmas Day at her house, so they could both enjoy the festive season with their son, Bear.

Speaking to the Sun, Cheryl offered proof that there’s no bad blood between her and Liam, detailing what their Christmas Day was like.

“He cooked the turkey and everything at our home,” she said. “His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day.

“It was lovely and things with us are great, which is lucky, really, because I have to listen to his songs 55,000 times a day.

“Bear’s got an obsession with the beginning of ‘Familiar’. We have to rewind it and play it all over again.”

Bear, who turns two this March, has been kept well out of the spotlight by his parents, who have shared just a handful of pictures of him on social media.

Cheryl and Liam have both been open about their break-up though, with the former One Direction star admitting he felt “fragile” especially as they had to announce their split publicly.