The former Girls Aloud star said she does not care about the “noise” surrounding top talent, and focuses on performers’ passion for entertaining their audience.

Cheryl Tweedy has called on viewers to value entertainment over criticism, claiming singers and dancers are not “trying to revolutionise the world”.

Cheryl suffered criticism for recent TV appearances and has called for different priorities from viewers ahead her new show, ‘The Greatest Dancer’, which begins airing on the BBC this weekend.

The star claimed those appearing on TV screens and leaving themselves open to criticism from the public, or from a panel of judges, are only trying to entertain and not change the world.

She said: “It makes me sad that we really put a lot of focus onto criticism. Just enjoy.

“It’s entertainment, we’re not trying to revolutionise the world. People are just trying to entertain you for an hour with their talent, with their skill, with their passion.

“I’m just looking forward to watching people shine for an hour. I don’t care what noise is happening.”

As a dance captain on ‘The Greatest Dancer’, Cheryl will be developing acts, but not voting for or against them.

She’ll be doing so alongside Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse and ‘Glee’ star Matthew Morrison.

In recent months, Cheryl and Oti have been forced to address unfounded reports of on-set feuds.