Cheryl Left Cringing As Victoria Beckham Replies To 'Send To All' Prank

Cheryl Tweedy was left visibly cringing after an appearance on ’Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’, after taking part in his “send to all” segment.
The former Girls Aloud star is the latest famous name to hand over her mobile to Michael McIntyre, only for the comedian to send every single one of her contacts a ridiculous message.
For Cheryl, he devised a fake life drawing class, inviting everyone she knows – on her behalf! – to come over to her flat and pose naked so she could sit and draw them.
So far, so cringey, but things got even worse when the replies began pouring in, including one from Victoria Beckham (or “V.B.”, as she’s listed in Cheryl’s phone).
“One word and a question mark,” Michael reveals, as she reads out from Cheryl’s phone. “Pardon.”
Our personal favourite response was from Cheryl’s dad up in Newcastle, who told her, after she suggested her life model would be allowed to use “fruit and stuff” to cover up their “naughty bits”: “It’s cold up here, I’ll only need a grape.”
The episode also features Peter Andre in the “Celebrity Midnight Gameshow” feature, which sees Michael crashing celebrities’ bedrooms in the middle of the night to test their general knowledge skills.
Michael McIntyre is entering 2019 on a high, having topped the Christmas Day ratings with the festive special of his ‘Big Show’.
See Cheryl in action in ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’, airing at 7pm on BBC One on Saturday night, which is set to be a big night for the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer, as it’s also the debut of her new talent search ‘The Greatest Dancer’.