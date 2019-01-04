Cheryl Left Cringing As Victoria Beckham Replies To 'Send To All' Prank

Cheryl Tweedy was left visibly cringing after an appearance on ’Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’, after taking part in his “send to all” segment.

The former Girls Aloud star is the latest famous name to hand over her mobile to Michael, only for the comedian to send every single one of her contacts a ridiculous message.

For Cheryl, he devised a fake life drawing class, inviting everyone she knows – on her behalf! – to come over to her flat and pose naked so she could sit and draw them.