Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Cheryl and fellow 'Greatest Dancer' stars Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse

When these reports were brought up in a new interview with Metro, Cheryl joked: “Never! The woman and the woman? Who’da thunk?” She continued: “It’s interesting, isn’t it? It’s 2019 and we’re still doing this to women and there’s not one conversation about Matthew [Morrison, fellow dance captain] being mentioned, with any sort of criticism or having a bitch fight, or Jordan [Banjo, the show’s presenter]. “It’s sexism and it’s systemic in our industry and it will take a while to unravel.” Cheryl also noted that she and Oti never had a conversation pre-empting such rumours, adding that they were “too busy enjoying what we were doing”, but in hindsight “probably should have”.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Cheryl Tweedy