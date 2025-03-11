Parents Slammed For Trying To Host Chickenpox Parties At Soft Play

Anton Polidovets on Unsplash Chickenpox parties are still a thing. Here's what you need to know.

You might’ve seen that a soft play manager recently condemned a parent’s private plans to host a chickenpox party at her venue. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Jane Coulson, who owns Play World in Gainsborough, claimed that a concerned mum had notified her there were plans to host a chickenpox party at her play setting.

Advertisement

“Someone deliberately bringing in something like chickenpox is very selfish,” she told the BBC, adding she was particularly worried because children with lowered immune systems visit Play World.

“I was surprised, I thought people would have common sense. If your child is ill, don’t bring them to a place like this,” she added.

A social media post on the play group’s Facebook page also urged people: “Please do NOT bring your child to Play World if they have any sort of infectious illness. Please stay at home until they are fully recovered.”

Advertisement

Parents were quick to condemn the parties. One responded: “Honestly the mentality of people! Absolutely disgusting behaviour for people to even think about doing something like this!”

Another added: “As someone with a medically vulnerable child, it takes a lot to get over health anxiety to bring my child to play centres like this and have a good time. Please do not take your child out if they are poorly.”

What is a chickenpox party?

A chickenpox party is where parents take their kids to a setting (usually someone’s home) where another child has chickenpox to deliberately expose them to the virus.

Advertisement

It might sound like something straight out of the ’80s parenting playbook, but it appears they’re still very much a thing in the UK.

The theory is that attending a chickenpox party will reduce a child’s risk of contracting the virus as adults – and we know that it tends to be more severe in adulthood, with a higher risk of developing nasty complications.

Some parents want to reduce the chances of their children coming down with a severe case of the virus in adulthood, so they deliberately expose them to it at a young age.

Advertisement

Is deliberately exposing your child to the virus a good idea?

Experts generally agree that chickenpox parties are not a great idea – especially in public places, as the NHS warns that chickenpox can be “dangerous” for newborn babies, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), is characterised by an itchy spotty rash that can appear anywhere on the body. Children might also experience a high temperature, aches and pains, and a loss of appetite.

Dr Lawrence Cunningham, of the UK Care Guide, said the parties “might seem like a quick way for children to catch the virus and get it over with” but added that intentionally exposing kids to chickenpox “can be risky” as the virus can cause complications. In some extreme cases, children have died.

Advertisement

The doctor continued: “I’ve seen parents think that getting chickenpox young is better, but the vaccine, in my opinion, is a much safer option. It protects children without the need for them to suffer through the actual illness.”

Who can have the chickenpox vaccine?

Children in the UK aren’t routinely given a vaccine against chickenpox, however parents can opt to pay for one privately if they’re worried – although it doesn’t come cheap. Boots, for example, offer two doses of the vaccine for £150.

Some people might be able to have the vaccine for free. It’s available on the NHS to those in close contact with someone who has a higher risk of getting seriously ill from chickenpox (such as a child with leukaemia or an adult having chemotherapy).

Advertisement

In 2023, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) suggested the chickenpox vaccine should be given to all children on the NHS. The committee suggested two doses given at 12 and 18 months old.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, chairman of JCVI, said at the time the vaccine could “dramatically reduce” the number of chickenpox cases in the community.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will make the final decision on whether to implement the programme. When HuffPost UK contacted DHSC about this, a spokesperson said a decision will be shared “in due course”.

Advertisement

Dr Cunningham believes the chickenpox vaccine is a better alternative to chickenpox parties.

“Some parents might believe that having chickenpox as a child is inevitable, so a party might seem like a good way to control the situation. But this is probably because they heard stories from older generations when vaccines weren’t available,” he said.

“In my experience, parents often want to protect their kids and might not realise that the vaccine is an effective preventative measure. I’d always recommend discussing vaccination with your GP to understand its benefits fully.”

In the US and Canada, the chickenpox vaccine is part of the childhood immunisation schedule so most children are protected from the virus by age six.