An actor on Tiktok has called for the creation of child-free suburbs after a trip to her local swimming pool ended in chaos. Because, well, kids.

Kitch, who is known as Tiktok user @soybabie__ and based in Melbourne, said she’d visited her pool to do laps, but her peaceful swim in the lap lane was disrupted by screaming kids who kept jumping in.

“I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adults only suburb where everything in it is only for adults, because I’m so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it,” she said in a Tiktok video, which has had a quarter of a million views.

“I just went for a swim. They have their own pool and they’re in the lap lane pool, not swimming laps just jumping in and screaming – and that’s just allowed because they’re allowed everywhere.”

“I just feel like for people like me that are evil and hate kids, we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed,” she joked.

Most parents will tell you they love their child more than life itself. I’m the same. But I have to tell you, when I saw this, I thought: “Fair.”

Adults only holidays exist, so it doesn’t seem unreasonable to have more areas where children don’t venture.

Of course, there are some who would strongly disagree. One user commented on the video: “You used to be a kid mate.. ya know. So get over getting older.” The comment had 215 likes at the time of writing.

Another added: “Go live in Antartica.” Eek.

But plenty of parents, like myself, agreed that child-free people should have their own spaces to exist. In fact, we’d probably go to them too if we had a rare day to ourselves.

That’s not to say I don’t love my child fiercely. I do. But sometimes it’s nice to have some alone time where you can just... adult. The feelings aren’t mutually exclusive.

“As a parent of two small children, I completely understand what you’re saying and respect that childfree people need space too,” said one mum.

Another added: “As a mum, I agree. I hate going to dinner without my kids to listen to other people’s kids carry on. There should be more adult only places.”

“I would totally support a place without kids. Maybe I could go there too without my kids,” said another parent.

Some pointed out that adult only places like this do exist: retirement villages. But the original poster suggested they shouldn’t just be for older adults.

The video also prompted an interesting point that most adult only places are centred around alcohol – ie. bars and nightclubs. People suggested child-free parks, restaurants and even supermarkets should be a thing.

After the video was picked up by the media, @soybabie__ shared another video acknowledging that people were “pressed” that other people don’t want to be around children 24/7.

“I’m not saying kids shouldn’t be allowed at the pool, it’d just be nice if there were more places that were JUST for adults to enjoy and that includes parents wanting a break from their kids too,” she said.