Huge Rise In Child Poverty Despite Boris Johnson's 'Levelling Up' Agenda

Two young girls pose for a photograph at a mural of Manchester United footballer and child poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford

Child poverty has been on the rise across huge swathes of the country, despite Boris Johnson’s pledges to “level up” the UK. New research has found 4.3 million children were living in poverty in the latest year (2019-2020), up 200,000 from the previous year and up 500,000 over the past five years. North east of England recorded the biggest increases, where child poverty rates were up by a third. The highest rates of child poverty – which is defined as a family living on 60% of the median national income once housing costs are deducted – were in large cities like London, however. The End Child Poverty Coalition, which commissioned the study by Loughborough University, said stagnating wages and high housing costs were pushing families to the brink. There were eight constituencies where more than half of all children were living in poverty, with London’s Bethnal Green and Bow having the highest at almost 60%. Of the UK nations, Wales has the highest rate of children living in poverty (31%), followed by England (30%), with Scotland and Northern Ireland equal on 24%.

Research carried out by Dr Juliet Stone and Professor Donald Hirsch at the Centre for Research in Social Policy, at Loughborough University based on the latest Before Housing Cost child poverty data from DWP published in March 2021. Research carried out by Dr Juliet Stone and Professor Donald Hirsch at the Centre for Research in Social Policy, at Loughborough University based on the latest Before Housing Cost child poverty data from DWP published in March 2021.

The most-affected communities were major urban areas – particularly London and Birmingham, which have 17 of the worst 20 constituencies in the UK. Three in four children living in poverty in 2019/20 were from households with at least one working adult, up from two in three in 2014/15. The coalition said much of the increase happened in 2019 to 2020 when low-paid workers were pushed below the poverty line by freezes to their in-work benefits. The figures, compiled using data from the Department for Work and Pensions, will pile pressure on the government to do more to help families on the breadline. Food poverty campaigners such as Manchester United star Marcus Rashford have also been calling on ministers to reverse plans to cut Universal Credit by £20-a-week later this year. Vikki Waterman, a single mother of two from Durham who works full time as a dentist’s administrator, said: “Too many of us in the North East work twice as hard for half as much. “We’re not living, we’re just about surviving.”

