Sleep is essential for youngsters, but it’s hard to catch Zs with a phone in your hand. According to a new Ofcom report, however, that’s exactly what many kids are doing: more than half of parents with young teens let them take their devices into their bedrooms when they should be heading into the land of nod. In fact, 71% of 12-15 year-olds who own phones take them to bed. The report, based on surveys with more than 2,000 parents and kids, also found – perhaps unsurprisingly for those who’ve spent time with teenagers recently – that more than a third of the 12-15 year-olds found it difficult to moderate their screen time. That figure is up 28% on the year before.

“It’s hard to take things off your kids, so a good proportion of 12-15 year olds are taking their phone to bed,” Yih-Choung Teh, one of the report’s authors, told Sky News. “I think it’s something families should be having a discussion about [in] ensuring that our kids have healthy lives.”

[Read More: 6 easy ways you can cut down phone time when you’re with your family]

Those discussions might not be easy (or even civil, depending on your teen), which is why we asked HuffPost UK readers if they let their kids – of all ages – take their phones to bed. And the answer was unanimous: Absolutely not.