Children With Mental Health Problems Need Action Now, Not In 2023

Today’s report by the Joint Education and Health Select Committee has dealt a hammer blow to the Government’s credibility on ensuring that children and young people get timely mental health treatment.

The Committee has rightly criticised the Government’s proposals to improve mental health support for children and young people as unambitious, giving help to only a fifth of children by 2022/23 and merely heaping pressure on thinly-stretched schools and existing mental health services.

Whatever the Committee’s criticisms of the Government’s plans, a Green Paper will not solve the problems that children and young people with mental health conditions are facing right now.

We know how crucial it is to tackle early mental ill health among young people: 50% of mental health problems are established by age 14 and 75% by age 24.

But the reality is that, currently, children and young people are struggling to get the right treatment at the time they need it, potentially leading to the worsening of their conditions.

According to the charity Young Minds, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) are turning away nearly a quarter of the children referred to them for treatment by concerned parents, GPs, teachers and others. Meanwhile, the average maximum waiting time for a first appointment with CAMHS is nearly nine months, and 16 months until the start of treatment.

This year, a major Care Quality Commission report into children and young people’s services has also painted a worrying picture of mental health provision, the backdrop of which has been eight years of underfunding.

It uncovered the patchy quality of key mental health services for many children and young people.