'Disturbing' Rise In Children Suffering Abuse After Being Accused Of Witchcraft And Demonic Possession

PA Archive/PA Images Victoria Climbie, who was murdered aged 11 by her aunt and her aunt's boyfriend, who believed she was possessed by an evil spirit

The number of children being abused in connection with religious beliefs such as voodoo and witchcraft has risen by 11% in the last year, figures shared with HuffPost UK reveal.

There were 1,630 potential abuse cases in 2017-2018 linked to witchcraft and demonic possession beliefs in England, up from 1,460 in 2016, described as a “frightening rise” by experts.

But campaigners warn the latest data, published by the Department for Education, is likely to drastically underestimate the true number of children being abused as victims and families are reluctant to speak to children’s social services, who record the data.

Campaigners fear more children could be killed unless preventative action is taken. They point to the well-known case of Victoria Climbie, an 11-year-old girl murdered in 2000 by her aunt and her aunt’s boyfriend, who believed she was possessed by an evil spirit.

Experts are now calling for the UN Human Rights Council to pass a special resolution to recognise child abuse in connection with witchcraft abuses as harmful practices.

Gary Foxcroft, executive director of the Witchcraft and Human Rights Information Network and human rights advocate, became involved in the issue after going to Nigeria with his wife.

“Even those of us who have been working on this issue for years were gobsmacked at the UK figures showing abuse linked to faith or belief – and we know these will only be the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“The fact that these cases are rising in this country and very little is being done to prevent them is very frightening.”

Dr Charlotte Baker from Lancaster University’s languages department, who has been working with others to get the issue on the UN’s agenda, said: “More than 400 years ago, 12 women were accused of witchcraft and hanged in Lancaster.

“Today, unbelievably, not much has changed. Horrific human right abuses linked to beliefs in witchcraft abound across the world.

“But what many people don’t realise is these cases are happening right here in the UK. The figures are truly shocking but are likely to be an underestimate as local authorities do not have the awareness to spot the likely signs of abuse.”