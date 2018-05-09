Children Will Be 'Left Without Proper Mental Health Care' By Government Strategy, Warn MPs

Hundreds of thousands of children could be left without proper mental health care if the government continues with its current strategy for tackling the issue, according to a Select Committee made up of MPs from all parties.

The government’s proposals “will provide no help to the majority of those children who desperately need it,” say MPs on the Education and Health and Social Care Committees, who have released a joint report examining the government’s Green Paper on Children and Young People’s Mental Health.

That green paper set out what the government called an “ambitious vision” to ensure children, young people and their families get the support they need, at the right time. In December 2017 they committed to a range of promises, including making an additional £1.4 billion available for children and young people’s mental health; recruiting 1,700 more therapists and supervisors; and rolling out new “Trailblazer” pilot projects where mental health teams provide extra support alongside waiting time targets. But these schemes are set to roll out in only up to a quarter of the country by 2022/23.

Dr Sarah Wollaston, MP and chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, said the plan is “just not ambitious enough” and the Committee is worried that the long timeframes involved will leave many children unable to benefit from the proposals.

“It needs to go much further in considering how to prevent mental health difficulties in the first place,” she said. “We want to see more evidence that government will join up services in a way which places children and young people at their heart and that improves services to all children rather than a minority.”