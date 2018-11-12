In unlikely festive news, Netflix has announced that ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ is getting a Christmas special this December. The streaming service debuted ‘Chilling Adventures’ last month, just in time for Halloween, with Kiernan Shipka in the titular role of Sabrina Spellman.

Netflix Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman

Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name (itself a reimagined version of ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’), the show has been largely well-received by critics, with fans set to get an early Christmas present on 14 December when the festive episode begins streaming. Netflix has teased that the episode will see Sabrina and her aunts Hilda and Zelda celebrating the Winter solstice, “when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories”. They added: “The holidays are also a time for guests and visitors - both welcome and unwelcome - you never know what might come down the chimney…”

Netflix This is sure to be a Christmas special like no other...