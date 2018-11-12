In unlikely festive news, Netflix has announced that ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ is getting a Christmas special this December.
The streaming service debuted ‘Chilling Adventures’ last month, just in time for Halloween, with Kiernan Shipka in the titular role of Sabrina Spellman.
Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name (itself a reimagined version of ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’), the show has been largely well-received by critics, with fans set to get an early Christmas present on 14 December when the festive episode begins streaming.
Netflix has teased that the episode will see Sabrina and her aunts Hilda and Zelda celebrating the Winter solstice, “when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories”.
They added: “The holidays are also a time for guests and visitors - both welcome and unwelcome - you never know what might come down the chimney…”
The upcoming episode will serve as the 11th episode of the first series of ‘Chilling Adventures’, the first half of which is already available to stream, with the final nine episodes set to debut in 2019.
Since it began streaming in October, ‘Chilling Adventures’ has made headlines for a rather unexpected reason, with the Satanic Temple filing a $50 million (£38 million) lawsuit against the show, over its inclusion of a monument to Baphomet that they claim is copyrighted.
Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, previously said on the subject: “[This is] deeply problematic to us… even if that wasn’t the case we’d be obligated to make a copyright claim because that’s how copyright works.
“It’s distressing on the grounds that you have to worry about that association being made where people will see your monument and not know which preceded the other and thinking that you arbitrarily decided to go with the Sabrina design for your Baphomet monument, which rather cheapens our central icon.”