China Makes First Historic Landing On The Far Side Of The Moon

A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon in the latest achievement for the country’s growing space programme.

The relatively unexplored far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is also known as the dark side.

A photo taken by the lunar explorer Chang’e 4 at 11.40am China time (3.40 GMT) and published online by the official Xinhua News Agency shows a small crater and a barren surface that appears to be illuminated by a light from the probe.

Chang’e 4 had touched down on the surface just over an hour earlier at 10.26am, the China National Space Administration said.