'They're Fake': Chinese Citizens Caught Fighting For Russia Tear Into Putin's Forces

The two Chinese citizens who were captured fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine have hit out Vladimir Putin’s military.

Wang Guanjung and Zhang Renbo told reporters in Ukraine that the Russian forces are not as strong as they claim to be.

The two men, handcuffed by Ukrainian soldiers and wearing military clothing, told a news briefing organised by national news agency Ukrinform: “All Russia fed us are lies. They’re fake.

“Russia isn’t as strong as they claim, and Ukraine isn’t as backwards as they say.”

Putin has made no secret of his ambitions to have the second largest military in the world, with 1.5 million serving troops.

The two Chinese men also told the media that Russian camps had little water, food or electricity.

They said they had been taken captive as soon as they arrived on the frontline and had not killed any Ukrainian soldiers.

Wang said: “I understand that punishment is possible and I am prepared for it, because it’s clear that for participating in war and such actions, there can be consequences. Still, I want to return home to my family.

“For those Chinese compatriots who wish to join the war against Ukraine, I just want to say – don’t join this war.”

Russia has not yet commented on the claims that Putin is trying to recruit from abroad.

It comes months after around 11,000 North Korean troops were found to be fighting on the frontline for the Kremlin, in line with a mutual defence agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un.

However, these soldiers were not permitted to fight in Ukraine, only in the battles in the previously-occupied Russian region of Kursk.

The discovery of the two Chinese men is not quite the same, because it appears that they were not sent on behalf of the Chinese government.

Although Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially referred to the Chinese civilians as soldiers, the two prisoners of war insisted they were recruited online as mercenaries.

The Ukrainian president has also claimed there were at least 155 Chinese nationals fighting for Putin in the war – but Beijing claims that is a “irresponsible” remark.

China has also denied that significant numbers of its troops were serving in the army, that nationals are advised to avoid joining any military operations, and that Beijing is a “staunch supporter of peace” in Ukraine.