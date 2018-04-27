Research has confirmed what chocolate fans have known for years: the sweet stuff can make us feel happier.

Two studies from the Loma Linda University in California found consuming chocolate has positive effects on stress levels, and is also linked to beneficial changes to inflammation, mood, memory and immunity.

Sadly for milk choc fans, the findings were only found in dark chocolate products with a minimum of 70% cacao and 30% organic cane sugar.

So if you want an excuse to eat more chocolate, be sure to invest in the good stuff.