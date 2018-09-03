“Some of us are mountain climbers and if you get to the top of your favourite mountain, you become a mountain observer, so I’ve got to keep climbing.”

Addressing the fact his wife Natasha is currently expecting twins, he commented: “The twins are on their way... I’m going to leave Radio 2.

On Monday morning, Chris announced that he was leaving the station at the end of this year, 13 years after hosting his first show for Radio 2.

Chris Evans is stepping down as the host of BBC’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

He later said, in an official statement: “I have absolutely loved every single moment of my time at Radio 2.

“The last 13 years have flashed by in what seems like the blink of an eye. I have learnt so much from so many people to whom I will be eternally grateful.”

In a nod to his breakfast show predecessor, Chris noted: “As Sir Terry said before me, there’s never a right time to leave something you love but there might be a wrong time if you hang on too long.

“I honestly think The Breakfast Show is currently as positive, useful, sunny and inclusive as it has ever been. In fine shape for its next custodian. Whoever that turns out to be, I wish them all the very best, they are in for an absolute blast.”

Chris first joined Radio 2 in 2005, hosting a show on Saturday afternoons, before becoming the station’s regular drive-time host.

From there, the presenter made the jump to the Breakfast Show, which he has made a huge success of, pulling in as many as 9.91 million listeners.

His final show on the station will air in December 2018.