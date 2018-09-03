Lorne Thomson via Getty Images Sara Cox has been backed to replace Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Coxy is already Chris’ regular stand-in on the 6.30am to 9.30am weekday slot, and many have named her as their top pick to take on the role full time when Chris leaves in December.

@BBCRadio2 if Sara Cox doesn’t permanently take over from Chris Evans when he leaves then you’re missing a huge trick! She definitely needs a prime time show, not stuck at 10pm - she’s great! — Josh Chapman (@_joshchapman98) September 3, 2018

Sara Cox to be next Radio 2 Breakfast presenter. She’s ace as Evans’ stand-in, and is perfect for the show. — Rob Corp (@RobertCorp) September 3, 2018

Would it be too much to hope Sara Cox gets the Radio 2 Breakfast Show gig? — Simon Pegg (@Simon_Pegg) September 3, 2018

If Sara Cox doesn’t get the Radio 2 gig I will... I will write several STRONGLY-WORDED letters to Points Of View — Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) September 3, 2018

YES! YES! YES!



Where do I join Sara Cox’s campaign team?! pic.twitter.com/3JBjT2xGYZ — Sam Ellis (@SamCEllis) September 3, 2018

I love that Sara Cox is trending. Absolutely she should be the new Radio 2 breakfast resident. R2 have made a lot of mistakes recently, let's hope they do this right. Give the breakfast show to Sara! — Ikkleosu (@IkklesaTwit) September 3, 2018

Radio 2 breakfast should be given to Sara Cox if she wants it. Her stand-in stints are always 💯. — Traps Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) September 3, 2018

High time a woman hosted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. Sara Cox is the obvious candidate. In reserve if she doesn't fancy the early mornings: Vanessa Feltz, Liza Tarbuck — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) September 3, 2018

SARA COX FOR RADIO2 BREAKFAST PLEEEEEEASE, RADIO OVERLORDS AND POWERS THAT BE!! THANKS 📻🎶❤️ — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 3, 2018

Give me Sara Cox or give me death @BBCRadio2 — Sam Wolfson (@samwolfson) September 3, 2018

It’s an absolute no brainer @BBCRadio2 get Sara Cox in the breakfast slot. Just Steve Shite in the afternoon to get rid of now... 👍 — Gary Marks (@garylmarks) September 3, 2018

I think Sara Cox will be a great signing or will they try to bring back a well-known name? If I had to sign someone my top three would be,

1: Sara Cox

2: Fearne Cotton

3: A fresh voice / regional DJ. — Peter H Todd (@Peter_H_Todd) September 3, 2018

Sara currently hosts the 10pm to midnight show from Monday to Thursday, after having impressed bosses with her Sound Of The 80s show. Like Chris, she previously the hosted the Radio 1 Breakfast Show from 2000 to 2003, before being succeeded by Chris Moyles.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images Chris announced he was leaving the station on Monday

However, the bookies are backing someone else for the job, as Zoe Ball is their current favourite, with odds of 4/7 with William Hill. Sara follows in second place with odds of 6/4, while Simon Mayo has 8/1. Dermot O’Leary is listed at 12/1, Trevor Nelson at 14/1, Chris Moyles at 16/1 and Ken Bruce at 25/1.

PA Wire/PA Images Zoe Ball is the bookies favourite to replace Chris