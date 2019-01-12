Chris Grayling Accused Of 'Gutter Politics' Over Brexit Extremist Prediction

PA Ready News UK Chris Grayling has provoked ire for comments made to the Daily Mail newspaper on Saturday.

Chris Grayling has been accused of engaging in “gutter politics” after he warned that blocking Brexit could “open the door” to “extremist” populist political forces in the UK.

The beleaguered transport secretary said putting a stop to Britain’s withdrawal from the EU may end centuries of “moderate” politics the UK has enjoyed since the English Civil War as he urged his Conservative colleagues to back Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Grayling, who campaigned to Leave the European Union, said the millions who voted for Brexit would feel “cheated” if the UK did not quit the bloc.

Days before the critical Commons vote, Grayling told the Daily Mail newspaper: “People have to think long and hard about how they are going to vote. This is too important for political game-playing and I urge Conservative MPs who back Brexit and others to back the deal.

“If not, we risk a break with the British tradition of moderate, mainstream politics that goes back to the Restoration in 1660.

“MPs need to remember that Britain, its people and its traditions are the mother of Parliaments. We ignore that and the will of the people at our peril.”

He said there would be a “different tone” in British politics if Britain failed to leave the EU and predicted a “less tolerant society” and a “more nationalistic nation”.

“It will open the door to extremist populist political forces in this country of the kind we see in other countries in Europe,” Grayling told the paper.

“If MPs who represent seats that voted 70% to leave say ‘sorry guys, we’re still going to have freedom of movement’, they will turn against the political mainstream.”

His comments were condemned by pro-EU Tory former minister Anna Soubry, ex universities minister Sam Gyimah, and Labour former minister David Lammy.

Soubry – who was branded a “Nazi” and a “liar” by a mob who targeted her during live television interviews outside Parliament on Monday – described Grayling’s comments as “irresponsible nonsense”.