Millennials applying for a new 26-30 railcard have branded the process an “absolute joke” after long online queues meant some face missing out on discounted fares.

The new railcards went on sale at noon on Wednesday, after a limited trial in March saw 10,000 sell out within hours.

Young people have told how they were left waiting several hours to buy a new card from the National Rail website and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has been branded “totally incapable of delivering anything on time”.

The so-called millennial railcards cost £30-a-year and save people aged between 26 and 30 a third off most fares, but they must be downloaded on to a smartphone.