Chris Grayling Defends Multi-Million No-Deal Brexit Ferry Deal For Firm With No Ships

The Transport Secretary has defended the government’s decision to award a multi-million pound contract for no-deal Brexit ferry services to a company with no ships.

Chris Grayling said the £13.8million deal with Seaborne Freight, which has never run cross-Channel ferry services before, was an example of the government “supporting new business”.

“It’s a new start-up business, government is supporting new business and there is nothing wrong with that,” Grayling said.

Seaborne was one of three firms awarded contracts totalling £108m to lay on additional crossings to ease the pressure on the port of Dover if Britain leaves the EU with no agreement on cross-border trade.

Critics said the move showed Brexit was descending into “farce”.

But Grayling told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that Seaborne had been properly vetted before being chosen, after concerns were raised over its ability to fulfil the contract.